JPM Group to build EV, hydrogen hub in Malaysia – the first in Asean

PETALING JAYA: Jinn Pinn Minn Group (JPM Group) and its sister company, CETA Green Technologies Sdn Bhd, are set to develop Asean’s first electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen-powered test, development and certification hub, with an initial capital investment of between US$35 million and US$50 million (RM161 million and RM230 million).

JPM Group chairman Chin Jit Pyng said the project would place Malaysia at the forefront of the green technology boom and several areas within the Klang Valley vicinity are being considered for the facility location.

“When we decided to venture into this industry, our study showed that there was a void that needed to be filled, especially here in Malaysia. While much focus had been given to the import, sales and infrastructure mainly surrounding the end product and end users (consumers), there is a lack of attention to the quality, safety and longevity of EV products that are beginning to gain ground in our automotive market.

“There was not only a lack of facilities relating to the safety of batteries, the longevity and research into the innovation and development of this technology was virtually non-existent, not just in Malaysia, but in the region,” he told reporters at the project briefing here today.

Elaborating, CETA deputy chairman Datuk Chin Tzer Jinn said the project is still at the planning stage whereby the companies are still identifying the locations of the facilities and its requirement as well as the funding sources.

“In terms of funding, we expect the investment to come from both domestic and foreign investors. We are also in discussions with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and its agencies and the feedback has been positive.

“Apart from providing service to the industry, namely manufacturers, the facilities will also be a platform where our own industry players can utilise for research and development as we thrive to innovate. As Malaysians, we are also proud to initiate a project that will put the nation at the forefront of development and innovation area of EV batteries,” said Tzer Jinn.

On another note, JPM said it had engaged global strategic engineering and environmental consultancy Ricardo Plc as the main technical delivery partner.

Ricardo regional president Dr Leon Rosario said the company foresees the project as an opportunity to further grow its presence in Malaysia.

“We envisage developing human capital and deep technical knowhow in the region that will support the growing Asean energy transiton sector.

“The programme will also provide a training platform to develop Malaysian workforce in the EV technology space. We welcome this initiative and look forward to working with CETA Green Technologies in realising this test and development facility soon,” he added. – Bernama