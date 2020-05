PETALING JAYA: Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd has accepted a letter of award from Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd for RM11 million entailing the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical services works for a block of serviced apartments in Kuala Lumpur.

The works are expected to be completed on Jan 31, 2023, and is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of group for the duration of the contracts.