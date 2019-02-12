Kelington bags RM93m job in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Kelington Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Kelington Engineering (S) Pte Ltd (KE Singapore) has received a S$31 million (RM93 million) contract to provide turnkey construction and engineering services in Singapore for one of the world’s largest gas companies.

Under the scope of the contract, KE Singapore will be involved in the design and construction of an Ultra High Purity (UHP) electronics special gases plant in Singapore.

The work scope includes mechanical and electrical works as well as the supply of UHP process system for the plant.

The contract is expected to be completed by end of 2019. It is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of Kelington for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

The company does not foresee any exceptional risk other than normal operational risk associated with the contract.