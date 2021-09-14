PETALING JAYA: Kelington Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM420 million construction contract from a US multinational company for their Sarawak expansion project at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone in Kuching.

Work begins this month and it is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2021.

The latest contract win pumped up Kelington’s new orders secured to date in 2021 to a high of RM764 million, up 56% from its record of RM490 million contract wins in the whole of 2020.

Kelington CEO Raymond Gan said this project will open further opportunities for it and propel Kelington to greater growth in the electronic industry.

“The operating landscape across our business segments is improving as we are seeing more resumption of expansion activities beyond just the semiconductor industry. Tender invites are rising especially in Singapore and Malaysia after a pause earlier this year due to the lockdown measures. We are cherry-picking projects that enable us to strike a balance in terms of scale and profitability to better optimise our capacity. Our focus is to broaden the clientele and project portfolio.”