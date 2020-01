PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd has secured a RM332 million contract for a development project in Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the contract was awarded by Patsawan Properties Sdn Bhd, an indirect joint venture company of Eastern & Oriental Bhd with Mitsui Fudosan Asia Pte Ltd.

The contract entails the main building works for a 54-storey building comprising 491 units of serviced apartments across 44 storeys and a 10-storey car park with common facilities.

Construction work is scheduled to start on January 20, 2020 and it will take approximately 35 months to complete.

“Inclusive of this contract, the group has successfully increased its outstanding order book to approximately RM3.8 billion which will provide healthy earnings visibility for the next three years,” Kerjaya Prospek executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho said.

At the noon break, Kerjaya Prospek’s share price was down 1 sen to RM1.29 on 295,800 shares done.