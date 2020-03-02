Khazanah, govt to further review proposals for Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd says it will continue to work closely with the government and Malaysia Airlines to further review the proposals and finalise a decision on the appropriate strategic option moving forward.

Managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan (pix) said the fund has evaluated options to resolve key issues faced by Malaysia Airlines.

He said Khazanah had also launched a process to evaluate potential partners for the airline in 2019.

“A total of nine proposals were received, of which four were shortlisted,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Shahril Ridza said that Khazanah has successfully achieved a resolution on the PLUS Malaysia toll restructuring.

He said the resolution resulted in an 18 per cent reduction in toll rates on PLUS highways and savings to the government totaling RM42 billion over the new concession period ending 2058 while maintaining Khazanah and the Employees Provident Fund as PLUS shareholders.

“This restructuring is now at the stage of discussions with stakeholders to put into place the necessary amendments to existing agreements,” he added. - BERNAMA