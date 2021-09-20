Kirana Kemajuan offers MayBank Islamic’s HouzKey financing facility for Nikka City Sentral units

KUALA LUMPUR: Nikka City Sentral, by Kirana Kemajuan Sdn Bhd, has partnered with Maybank Islamic to offer the HouzKey financing facility.

HouzKey is a financing solution to assist first and second home Malaysian buyers in owning their dream homes, with home buyers enjoying 100% financing and no down-payment required.

“With homes at Nikka City Sentral starting from just RM499,356, all home buyers are especially encouraged to take advantage of the government’s extended Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) as they may also benefit from stamp duty exemptions and MOT waivers,” said Kirana Kemajuan director Lee Tuan Khoon.

HouzKey is an alternative home ownership solution where one can enjoy financing at the lowest monthly rate from only RM1,100 per month for the first five years, plus the option to settle early by refinancing, sell it over to third party buyer or continue with the HouzKey arrangement, one year after vacant possession.

“Allowing more Malaysians to own their dream home with minimal upfront costs linked to purchasing a property, homeowners only need to pay a three-month refundable security deposit upon execution of the HouzKey Home Financing Agreements. The government is encouraging people to buy properties by extending the HOC and financing rate remains low with the overnight policy rate at 1.75%,” said Maybank Real Estate Ventures managing director Sally Lye.

Lee said that regardless of one’s financing option, early birds will be rewarded by receiving units that come with a 65-inch smart TV, as well as air-conditioners (for selected unit types only), together with their smart home system.

Located at Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, Nikka City Sentral is planned as a high-rise low-density condominium with just 223 units with sizes ranging from 965 to 1,264 sq ft.

With layouts of either four or five rooms in dual-key arrangements, all units come with three bathrooms, which is an increasingly important asset given heightened hygiene requirements arising from more demanding mindset brought about by Covid-19.

The dual-key layout allows one to have maximum privacy if the other halve of the apartment is rented out, and it also provides for an effective partition between work and living spaces for those who are drawn to working from home.

“Nikka City Sentral with its value pricing makes for a tempting offer, having been designed to match the changing needs and lifestyles of our purchasers. Nikka City Sentral delivers on many fronts,” said Lee.