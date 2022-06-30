KL Convention Centre sees big increase in demand for in-person events

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (the centre) has seen a significant increase in demand for in-person events of 127 global meetings comprising 51 conventions and 76 exhibitions booked at the venue from 2022 to 2024.

KL Convention Centre general manager Alan Pryor (pix) said the centre is experiencing an improvement in business events landscape after two years of having being badly impacted by the pandemic.

“Since the country opened its international borders and eased meetings and events restrictions in April, the centre has hosted close to 300 in-person events that welcomed about 200,000 delegates and guests,” he said in a statement on June 30.

The centre continues to win bids to host major international conventions with the most recent being an architectural convention in 2024 and a medical convention in 2026, with expected delegate counts of 6,000 and 5,000 respectively.

Recently, Pryor said the venue was also recognised with the Eventseum TM Hall of Fame 2021 Global Innovation Award for Asia and the “Muslim-friendly Convention and Exhibition Centre of the Year” by Halal in Travel Awards 2022.

The centre’s upcoming events calendar includes the International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium 2022 (IGARSS 2022); International Medical Exhibition & Conference (IMEC Expo) 2022; 6th Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Congress (APGC) 2022; International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference (IGEM) 2022; International Congress on Infectious Diseases 2022 and IEEE International Instrumentation & Measurement Technology Conference (I2MTC) 2023. - Bernama