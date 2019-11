PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd has accepted another purchase order worth US$5.184 million (RM21.52 million) purchase order from PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah Branch.

KNM told Bursa Malaysia that the award is for the supply of shell and tube heat exchanger-Lot-2 for the clean fuels project for an existing oil refinery in Chonburi, Thailand operated by Thai Oil Public Company Limited.

The supply and delivery duration of the transaction is for a period not exceeding October 10, 2020.

With this latest award, KNM said its combined contract awards from PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah has increased to RM97.15 million.