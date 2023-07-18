KPDN open to engagement with industry players to continue Payung Rahmah initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is open and ready to have more engagement sessions with industry players to continue the Payung Rahmah initiative.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that since its inception, the initiative has been widely accepted, and many industry players have voluntarily offered suitable packages to reduce the people’s cost of living.

“Actually, there’s no need for the government to compel companies to join this initiative. The Payung Rahmah initiative began with the Rahmah menu, and it has been received positively until today.

“There are those who are worried that the Rahmah menu was only temporary. However, I am certain that this initiative will continue to receive support (from industry players).

“This has been proven today as AirAsia has joined us as a strategic partner and became a member of the KPDN family to face the cost of living issue together,” he told a press briefing after launching the Payung Rahmah initiative together with the airasia Superapp here today.

According to the ministry’s Payung Rahmah report, 2,922 businesses were involved with the Rahmah menu programme as at June 30, 2023 as well as 19 hypermarkets and supermarket chain in the Rahmah sale programme.

The airasia Superapp has introduced three initiatives supporting the Rahmah Payung initiative, which would ease people’s connectivity and travel.

The airasia Superapp is offering RM1 AirAsia rides in five selected popular locations, comprising Putrajaya and Cyberjaya (as a single combined location), Bukit Bintang, Bandar Sunway, Bangsar South and Mont Kiara, from 12 pm, Monday to Friday, for the first 3,000 bookings each day, subject to a minimum fare of RM5.

Every RM1 AirAsia ride will have the opportunity to redeem a Rahmah ‘Ride, Fly & Stay’ package, where the customer will receive a RAHMAH50 promo code for a RM50 discount on flights booked and a RM50 discount on hotel bookings through the Superapp’s OTA platform to any international designation, applicable to the first 100 daily transactions.

These offers are valid for three months starting today.

Meanwhile, Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said airasia Superapp will consider continuing its participation in the Payung Rahmah initiative to ease the people’s burden.

“Definitely (we will consider continuing the initiatives). I mean, that’s our DNA to keep costs low. Well, on flights, obviously, we’re working with the ministry. There’s a reality that costs have gone up, fuel prices have gone up, the ringgit is weaker, and everything is more expensive for us.

“So, that’s passed on, but where we can bring down, you know, fares through promotions, Payung Rahmah will be forever. As far as I’m concerned, we have free seats, and we have one ringgit (seats). So, this will be the start of how we’ll be quite aggressive in ride-hailing,” he added. - Bernama