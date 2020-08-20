KSK Land welcomes SMEs in F&B sector to join its Platter Accelerator Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: KSK Land Sdn Bhd, the developer of 8 Conlay and a wholly owned subsidiary of KSK Group Bhd, is offering an opportunity for young Malaysian business owners in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to be part of its Platter Accelerator Programme.

Managing director Joanne Kua said the programme for small and medium enterprises (SME) is designed to provide a spring boost for carefully-selected restaurateurs and create a diverse and unified culinary ecosystem that would also set the stage for aspiring food artists.

The accelerator programme, believed to be the first of its kind in Malaysia, is targeted at restaurateurs who have been operating for at least two years and recorded a financial break-even in their profit and loss accounts during the period.

“The restaurant business has to demonstrate growth potential and/or scalability, with a unique F&B concept with consistent food and service levels. The business must also have a compelling brand story,“ Kua told Bernama.

She said Platter would be sitting in the retail lifestyle quarters of 8 Conlay, which is the company’s maiden project development, expected to open in the second half of 2021.

According to her, the partnership with SMEs in the F&B line, especially during the period of uncertainty and Covid-19 pandemic, would provide a platform for the target group to be innovative and be the trailblazers of 8 Conlay’s Platter, the first experience-driven dining hall in Malaysia.

A host of benefits including financing of up to RM100,000 for operational needs over five years, technical support and a space in Platter await the programme participants.

“Aside from also being offered a tenancy agreement, the F&B operator will benefit from industry mentoring, where KSK Land will provide a host of the industry’s most seasoned mentors that will guide the business.

“This include marketing, branding, identifying pain points on growing a business, franchising models, and developing credible financial plans,” Kua said.

In terms of technical support, KSK Land offers all-round support, in accounting services, legal services, and corporate secretarial services to aid the expansion of the brand.

“The company will be able to host your ideas on the global stage where your F&B brand will be positioned alongside well-known global culinary and hospitality brands such as Kempinski and two Michelin star chef Alvin Leung in building a diverse gastronomical community,” Kua added.

Interested candidates can contact KSK Land via email at platter@kskgroup.com for more information. – Bernama