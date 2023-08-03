Kwasa Land partners Exsim for RM1.6b GDV project at Kwasa Damansara

PETALING JAYA: Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Employees Provident Fund Board, is partnering Exsim Group to develop a mixed project at Kwasa Damansara township. The project will entail the construction of serviced apartments on a 15.91-acre plot known as MX-4(ii).

Kwasa Land is the master developer of Kwasa Damansara,

The development will feature five apartment blocks. Each block will have its own design and features while complementing the overall development. The project, which has a gross development value of about RM1.6 billion, is expected to provide homes to more than 10,000 people, to be delivered in phases with the first phase expected to be completed in 2027.

The apartments, developed within a conducive green environment, will have facilities that provide holistic residential and community living. These include dedicated clubhouses, swimming pools, landscaped gardens as well as commercial units. It is located close to future commercial centres, retail and dining offerings, as well as two mass rapid transit stations connected directly to the Putrajaya and Kajang lines.

Kwasa land managing director Datuk Adenan Md Yusof said, “We are pleased to partner with Exsim on this new mixed development that will truly encapsulate the essence of the township which is Green, Connected and Inclusive. It will be developed with surrounding green spaces, great connectivity to transportation networks and also designed with the family unit in mind in meeting with lifestyle needs of Malaysians today.

“An important component is the provision of affordable residences that mirrors our philosophy for inclusivity and our commitment to the government’s Malaysia Madani framework that puts people’s wellbeing at the forefront. We look forward to offer various residential offerings with Exsim, leveraging their vast experience in high quality development equipped with top-notch facilities.”

Exsim director Lim Aik Hoe said, “Exsim is passionate about delivering quality homes that combine the best in form and function, guided by our extensive research and development initiatives and an eye for innovation. As a responsible developer, we are continuously raising our ingenuity to ensure that our well-thought-out projects will excel and at the same time, sustain the environment.

“With our commitment towards the values of ESG, we are excited to be a development partner to Kwasa Land as we embark on a dynamic and future-forward residential development at Kwasa Damansara, a burgeoning location in the Damansara region – one where we see people converge to live, work and play as an attractive address and neighbourhood,” he added.