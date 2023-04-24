Lalamove to widen footprint in Latin American, Asian markets

KUALA LUMPUR: Lalamove plans to widen its delivery network coverage in Latin American and Asian markets, including Malaysia, this year.

The Hong Kong-based technology company provides delivery services by connecting users with its delivery drivers on its mobile and web applications.

Chief operating officer Paul Loo said Lalamove is committed to Malaysia as it is a key market the company is strongly invested in given the sizeable number of SMEs in the country.

“We would like to grow together with SMEs in Malaysia and that is reflected in our business as SMEs are our largest client base here in Malaysia.

“Through our delivery service, we want to provide them with the instant, agile logistics options in any stage of their business development,” he told Bernama.

Additionally, he said, Lalamove has established programmes globally to support SMEs in the markets it has penetrated.

Loo said the past year has been transformational for the Malaysian e-commerce and last-mile delivery industry as there was a need to also focus on post-purchase experience and early deliveries, amongst others.

“With these factors in play, we can see a huge uptake in the last mile delivery segment and that is something we believe can push Lalamove further in the Malaysian market,” he added.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Lalamove started operating in Malaysia in 2018 and now has eight vehicle types for user selection, with over two million total users, 38,000 business partners and 350,000 delivery partners.

“Since our establishment in 2018, we have seen a good potential in the market and this has enabled us to provide our delivery services from four cities to anywhere in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

The company covers four major cities in Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Malacca.

Globally, the company has now penetrated 11 markets and is now available in over 40 cities worldwide. It aims to launch one new market every year on average.

“In the long run, we hope to be able to expand our operations to more new markets, serving potential users in new cities and service areas.

“Certainly in the future, Lalamove wants to continue to be the strategic partner for businesses of all sizes to solve their last-mile delivery issues,” Loo said.

Lalamove doubled its revenue in Malaysia over the last couple of years and said it is cautiously optimistic about maintaining its growth rate this year.

“We are looking at quite substantial growth because in 2021, it spiked while 2022 was relatively slack,” Loo added.