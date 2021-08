GEORGE TOWN: Lam Research Corporation (pix), a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, today officially launched its facility in Batu Kawan, Penang, with an investment of RM1 billion.

The Fremont, California-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Tim Archer, said the manufacturing plant at the Batu Kawan Industrial Park has a floor space of 800,000 sq ft, 100,000 sq ft more than planned earlier.

He said the manufacturing facility will serve as the hub for Lam Manufacturing’s operations in Asia and is expected to ramp up production to become the highest volume manufacturing facility among the group’s global sites.

“Moving forward, our plans are to continuously hire and build strong partnerships with local supply chains so that we can increase our output over the next six to 12 months, and meet the very strong global demand for semiconductors,” he said in a press conference after the virtual launching ceremony.

Also present at the ceremony were Malaysian Investment Development Authority deputy chief executive officer Ahmad Khairuddin Abdul Rahim, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters, and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow expressed encouragement that more global semiconductor companies are expanding their operations to Penang, proving the state government’s efforts in creating a sustainable environment, vigorous industrial ecosystem, and supportive infrastructure appeal to major investors.

“Penang will be able to move up the global semiconductor value chain by unlocking new opportunities in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, which creates prospects for more high-value job opportunities for the local workforce,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lam Manufacturing Malaysia general manager Soon K Kuek said that in line with the expansion of the new facility, the company has also hired more local talent.

She said, earlier this year, Lam Research had committed to hiring 350 local employees to fit into the high-value jobs, such as production technicians, assemblers and operation-centric professionals.

“We have already exceeded this number now and by the end of this year, we are looking to hire more than 600 local workers,” she added. – Bernama