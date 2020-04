KUALA LUMPUR: Tenderin Sdn Bhd, operator of Lapasar.com, has been awarded a contract to make its online business-to-business platform (B2B) platform available to Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS).

In a statement today, Tenderin said under the contract, PETRONAS is expected to use the Lapasar.com platform for procurement purposes, supporting PETRONAS’ aim to adopt an increasingly digitised and efficient procurement process, while maintaining and improving governance.

“We are excited to be working closely with PETRONAS’ Digital Procurement department in expanding our maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) category further and helping them achieve cost-savings and procurement efficiency.

“Even with the unfavourable economic climate this year, we are strongly committed in helping all our customers achieve their cost saving targets set out for 2020,” said chief executive officer and founder of Lapasar, Thinesh Kumar.

He said the sign-up rates for both buyers and sellers on the platform had increased following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We believe this is due to an increasing need to find demand and supply. With our platform, these businesses are able to leverage digital connectivity to operate their businesses more efficiently,” said Thinesh.

He said the B2B platform offers proven, comprehensive e-procurement services for organisations by providing a secure, online and on-the-app purchasing platform with the convenience of real-time price comparison and relevant capabilities, such as ‘shopping-cart and checkout’ functions, commonly used in Business-to-Consumer marketplaces.

Its existing customers include Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Telekom Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

The platform currently has more than 2,000 vendors with over 45,000 stock keeping units under key categories such as MRO, office supplies, information technology (IT) and hardware.

The company said it hopes to increase its number of vendors to 3,000 by the end-2020. -Bernama