LBS introduces Prestige Residence

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd has unveiled its upcoming project Prestige Residence, a 1,450 unit service apartment development across 8-acres in Seri Kembangan, Selangor with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM301 million.

The project has a built up size from 600 sq ft to 850 sq ft and a starting price of RM270,000.

The project underlies LBS executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San’s beliefs in affordable homeownership for the future generations.

In addition, the developer’s Vacci-nation Bonanza campaign in which eligible homebuyers have the opportunity to win cash incentives and prizes in a lucky draw has been extended to the end of the year.