LG launches latest tankless water purifier

KUALA LUMPUR: LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd has unveiled its latest LG PuriCare Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier | Objet Collection, which is the newest addition to its tankless water purifier family.

“Since we first launched our revolutionary tankless water purifiers, it has received positive responses from the Malaysian market. We are thrilled to present a water purifier that not only showcases minimalist design but also offers five captivating colours,” said managing director Justin Choi during the launch.

He said that the water purifier has a combined cutting-edge purification with captivating design besides featuring a one-touch control for convenience.

“What sets this water purifier apart in the market is the self-service feature. With our innovative filter subscription service, replacing filters becomes effortless,” he added.

The product delivers purified water directly from the source, allowing access to clean water free from microorganism growth. Through its advanced 4-Stage All Puri Filter System, it removes nine types of heavy metal, 99.99% of norovirus, and other harmful contaminants.

As part of the group’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the product complements a green lifestyle by reducing plastic waste, which could appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Moreover, the water purifier has won the 2022 Energy Winner Award and the 2022 Good design Award.