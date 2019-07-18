MAA maintains TIV forecast for 2019

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has maintained its Total Industry Volume (TIV) forecast of 600,000 units for 2019, which is a marginal growth of 0.21% from last year’s TIV of 598,714 units.

“The reduced 0.21% volume growth is attributed to a much higher performance in 2018 due to the tax holiday,“ said MAA president Datuk Aishah Ahmad (pix) at a press conference today.

In the first half of the year, MAA reported a new motor vehicle TIV of 296,334 units, a 2.3% increase from 289,334 units recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The increase in TIV was driven by the passenger vehicles segment with an increase of 3.8%, while commercial vehicles segment registered a decline of 11.2%.

For 2020, she expects a TIV growth of 2%, resuming the industry’s growth trajectory prior to the tax holiday effects.