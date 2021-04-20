Majority of employers, employees in Malaysia receptive to Covid-19 vaccinations: Employment Hero

PETALING JAYA: Some 70% of Malaysian businesses will mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for all their staff, according to a survey by people, payroll and benefits solutions provider, Employment Hero.

Likewise, employees are on board with the decision, with 76% agreeing to accept the vaccine, while only 7% surveyed said they will refuse to take the vaccine.

Of all the countries surveyed on the subject, it revealed that Malaysian employers show the highest level of compulsory vaccination intent, versus employers in Australia (33%), the UK (33%), and New Zealand (35%).

Despite high levels of acceptance of vaccinations among the country’s workforce, uncertainty over vaccine rollout timelines leaves many hesitant about returning to the office anytime soon, with only 29% of Malaysian employees and 31% of Malaysian employers expecting to return to the office in the next six months.

Given the circumstances, Employment Hero noted that Malaysian employers are considering long-term remote or flexible working models to safeguard their workforce from continued restrictions and risks.

It found that 32% of Malaysian employers anticipate their teams to continue working remotely or flexibly, and just as many said they will allow more geographic and work hour flexibility.

Given that the future of work remains uncertain, the survey found stress levels among Malaysian employees (61%) and Malaysian employers (58%) have risen, but 47% of employees do not feel comfortable discussing their mental health with superiors.