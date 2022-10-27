Malaysia is Thamlev USA’s manufacturing base for light electric vehicles

PETALING JAYA: Thamlev USA Ltd, a company headquartered in Arkansas, United States, has chosen Malaysia as its manufacturing base in Southeast Asia for the production of light electric vehicle (LEV).

The project, with an investment value of RM100 million, will expand upon Thamlev’s manufacturing capacity of its LEV including e-moped, e-motorcycle, and e-microcar for the global market and raise the profile and development of Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) sector.

In addition, the manufacturing base will serve as a hub for the company’s research and development (R&D) department, including the development of its vehicle system design and integration, gallium nitride based power train R&D and battery swap station equipment.

It will also become the main manufacturing hub to export the LEV to markets such as the US and the Europe beginning January 2023. China will supply the general parts and bike frames.

Thamlev will be working with universities in enhancing research collaboration and technology transfer such as artificial intelligence in autonomous driving and big data analysis.

Thamlev Mobility Sdn Bhd CEO Kelvin Tham said with its R&D department, it remains committed to sticking to the highest-quality LEV and focusing on driving the growth of Malaysia’s manufacturing sector, particularly in the LEV sector.

“Aspired to be a hub of the LEV creation and innovation pioneer, we believe an organisation should equipped with the talents, capabilities, creative thinking and technical skills in order to succeed in the competitive environment.

“Today, we make it happen. Thamlev is ranked number five with the annual sales of 4,000 units in the United States (US) in 2022. We look forward to expand our footprint across the US, Europe and Asean region in the near future,” he added.

In December 2021, Thamlev signed a memorandum of agreement with NanoMalaysia, the commercialisation agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry and Hyundai Kefico Corp on an EV micro mobility ecosystem, which amounted to US$30 million. The adoption of the EV micro mobility ecosystem will be the catalyst for the company to advance into LEV, in line with the global technological revolution.

Thamlev is also teaming up with Curo Co Ltd, Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co Ltd Daegu Mechatronics and Materials Institute and Signet EV to form a battery swap station consortium in Malaysia. Thamlev is anticipating to increase its annual production target up to 100,000 unit per year by 2025 through this.