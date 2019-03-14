Malaysia’s capital market, fundraising activities shrink in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The size of the Malaysian capital market declined slightly to RM3.1 trillion as at end 2018 from RM3.2 trillion in 2017. However, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) expects the capital market to remain resilient and orderly this year

Amid challenging global environment and ongoing domestic policy reforms, the capital market also saw a moderate level of fundraising activities in 2018, with total funds raised decreasing 21.8% to RM114.6 billion from a record high of RM146.6 billion in 2017.

"Our macroeconomic fundamentals are still strong, our domestic liquidity and robust capital market infrastructure is still there," SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar told a media briefing in conjunction with the release of its 2018 Annual Report here this morning.

The capital market size of RM3.1 trillion is equivalent to 2.2 times the size of the domestic economy.

The bond market grew 8.8% to RM1.4 trillion last year, while equity market capitalisation contracted 10.8% to RM1.7 trillion.