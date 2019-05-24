Malaysia’s CPI rises 0.2% in April

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in April this year to 121.1 on a year-on-year basis against 120.9 recorded for the same period last year.

According to chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, the increase was primarily led by housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels at (+2.0%), followed by alcoholic beverages & tobacco (+1.2%), education (+1.2%) food & non-alcoholic beverages (+1.1%) and restaurants and hotel (+0.8%).

On a monthly basis, CPI remained unchanged compared to March 2019.

For the first four months of the year, CPI saw a 0.2% contraction against the same period in 2018.