Malaysia’s economic growth projection for 2022 can be achieved: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is confident that the country’s economic growth projection of between 5.3 per cent and 6.3 per cent this year can be achieved.

Speaking at the 18th Civil Service Premier Message Gathering (MAPPA XVIII) here today, Ismail Sabri said the country’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery momentum is also expected to continue to persist until the end of this year.

“The maturity of the Malaysian Family and the effectiveness of the government administration machinery which uses the collaborative mindset approach, we are able to focus on restarting the economic recovery process quickly and effectively.

“The government’s decision to reopen all economic sectors and international borders was among the most appropriate moves to jumpstart the economic cycle,” he said.

As a result, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian economy has recorded an encouraging performance when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2022 recorded a growth of 8.9 per cent, the best in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade also recorded a sturdy growth year-on-year of 44 per cent to RM132.8 billion in June this year.

“For the first half of 2022, the foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of RM41.7 billion compared to RM23.3 billion in the same period before the pandemic in 2019,” he added. - Bernama