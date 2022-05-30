Malaysia’s first luge attraction breaks ground at Gamuda Gardens

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Land, in partnership with New Zealand-based entertainment operator Skyline Enterprises, hosted a ground-breaking ceremony today for the first luge activity park in Malaysia.

Skyline Enterprises will invest NZ$26 million (RM74.36 million) into the project, which will open to the public by the end of 2023.

Gamuda Land COO Chu Wai Lune said that by harnessing the group’s expertise in town-making and through collaboration with partners such as Skyline Enterprises for community place-making, the group is able to create sustainable developments which can cater to the needs and wants of people, especially ones that are surrounded by nature with ample public spaces for the community.

The Skyline Luge Park in Rawang, Selangor, is designed to work within the local terrain and will deliver an exciting ride from the top of a 40m elevated hill.

Built on a 30,000 sq m site, the luge activity park will be Skyline Enterprises fourth park in Asia with the others located in Singapore as well as Busan and Tong Yeong in South Korea. The park will feature the world’s first multi-cornered zipline and the country’s first-ever ski lift ride.

The Skyline Luge experience runs on a 600m purpose-built track with themed landscaping along the route. While Skyline Skyride offers visitors a bird’s eye view of Gamuda Gardens and landscape, Skyline Ziplines will soar over the multi-cornered luge tracks.