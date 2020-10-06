Malaysia’s largest floating solar power plant comes onstream

PETALING JAYA: Solar photovoltaic (PV) system specialist Solarvest Holdings Bhd has installed and commissioned a 13-megawatt peak (MWp) large-scale floating solar plant in Dengkil, Selangor, the largest floating solar farm to be commissioned in Malaysia thus far.

The solar plant was built on an ex-mining lake for WD Solar Sdn Bhd, part of the WD group whose principal activities are in the sand mining and transport sector.

The floating plant will generate about 16,640MWp of solar power that could potentially power up over 5,800 houses and offset about 11,548 tonnes of carbon footprint annually.

Solarvest group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said this project is its first foray into the large-scale floating solar segments, which opens doors to more possibilities for Solarvest in the LSS segments.

“In addition to ground mount and rooftop projects, we see great potential in floating solar farms as it provides solar investors an alternative solution in areas where land is scarce. As compared with ground mounted solar plant, floating PV or floatovoltaics provides higher plant productivity as the water bodies act as natural coolants that improve the plant’s efficiency rates,” he said in a statement.

While the floating PV market is considered a niche, it is projected to grow on an average rate of above 20% globally in the coming five years. Floating PV is dubbed as the future third pillar of the global solar PV market, and Asia is expected to account for about two thirds of the global demand.

“The rising demand is also expected in South East Asia and Taiwan, where we are actively pursuing for opportunities in these regions. Locally, there are more than 50 lakes in Selangor alone and many of them are underutilised, translating into opportunities for us to harvest solar energy efficiently,” he added.