Malaysia’s PPI down 1.5% in March 2019

PETALING JAYA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production fell 1.5% year-on-year in March 2019, according to the Department of Statistics.

“The sectors which decreased during the month were agriculture, forestry and fishing (-14.2%), water supply (-1.7%) and manufacturing (-0.8%). Meanwhile, the index of mining, and electricity and gas supply increased 3% and 2.1% respectively,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

The PPI local production declined marginally by 0.3% in March 2019 as compared with February 2019, due to the decline in agriculture, forestry and fishing by 5.8%. However, the index of four sectors increased namely electricity and gas supply (+2.1%), mining (+0.5%), water supply (+0.2%) and manufacturing (+0.1%).

PPI local production for the period of January-March 2019 declined 2.2% as compared to the same period last year.

Mohd Uzir said in March 2019, the PPI local production at all stages of processing (SOP) showed a reduction compared with a year ago, due to the declines in the index of crude materials for further processing (-3.0%), intermediate materials, supplies and components (-1.3%) and finished goods (-0.6%).

On a monthly basis, the PPI local production by SOP for March 2019 fell 0.3% which was contributed by crude materials for further processing (-1.1%) and finished goods (-0.2%) while intermediate materials, supplies and components rose 0.1%.