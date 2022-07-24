Malaysia’s total trade reaches record high of RM270.39 bln in June: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total trade recorded double-digit growth of 43.3 per cent year-on-year in June 2022, reaching a record high of RM270.39 billion, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said Malaysia managed to maintain the positive momentum of economic growth through the export segment driven by encouraging performance in domestic exports and re-exports.

“With solid determination and shared responsibility, I am confident that the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) will maintain a positive momentum in facing the tide of boosting economic growth,” he said in a tweet on his Twitter page today.

Malaysia’s exports increased 38.8 per cent year-on-year to RM146.16 billion in June 2022, growing for the 22nd consecutive month since September 2020 while imports increased 49.3 per cent year-on-year to RM124.23 billion.

In another tweet, Mohamed Azmin commented on the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham) Malaysia news report regarding the continuous transfer of the latest automation technology from Europe to Malaysia.

On July 22, Eurocham Malaysia said the European business community is grateful to the Malaysian government for actively supporting business recovery and deferring the requirement of at least 80 per cent of the local workforce to be placed in a company for two years.

“In our commitment to actively support business recovery, MITI takes proactive and practical decisions in ensuring sustainable business continuity.

“We will continue to engage and listen to our stakeholders to boost the country’s economic recovery through various initiatives including dialogue sessions with chambers of commerce and industry to ensure a shared prosperity for all,” he added. — Bernama