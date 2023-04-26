$!Malaysia sees 197% increase in web threats targeting businesses in 2022, according to Kaspersky data

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is the second-highest Southeast Asian country that has seen a surge in web threats targeting businesses in 2022, with a 197% increase year-on-year (y-o-y), according to the latest data from Kaspersky.

Kaspersky stated that Singapore logged the highest y-o-y jump of cyber attacks on businesses last year. It recorded more than a three-fold spike (329%) after its business solutions blocked a total of 889,093 web attacks, a whopping increase from 2021’s total of 207,175 incidents.

The uptick was also observed across other Southeast Asian countries – Thailand (63%), Indonesia (46%), and the Philippines (29%).

Only Vietnam witnessed a slight dip (-12%) after recording only 2.49 million incidents last year as compared to 2021’s 2.82 million.

2022 appears to be a busy year for cybercriminals targeting companies in Southeast Asia (SEA), the company said. The cybersecurity company’s latest data showed a 45% jump in web threats blocked by its business solutions last year.