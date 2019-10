PENANG: The 11th edition of the Malaysis SME Congress 2019, themed “Progressing into Growth” will be held in Bayan Lepas, Penang next Thursday (Oct 10).

An event for the owners and heads of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as for entrepreneurs, the congress has been attended by over 12,000 delegates during the last 10 years of its run.

This is the third time the congress will be held in a secondary city outside the Klang Valley where many local MSMEs have fewer opportunities to participate.

Malaysia SME advertising and event director Lynda Lee, who is the organising chairlady for the congress this year, said one of the reason why Penang was selected as the venue for the congress again was the overwhelming response from Penangites.

“Last year, more than 500 attended the congress with a 20% increase in turn-up rate from the pre-registration which was higher than the events held in the Klang Valley.”

Over 500 Malaysian MSME entrepreneurs will be exploring fresh vistas, new networks and collaborations at the upcoming congress. Attendance and participation in the sessions is free for MSME business owners.