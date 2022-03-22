Malaysian Airlines steps up flights to international destinations

SEPANG: Malaysia Airlines is set to welcome passengers to “Fly Malaysia” and enjoy full-service offerings following the gradual reopening of borders around the world, with increased capacity to selected international routes within its network.

Starting on March 27, Malaysia Airlines will increase the frequency of its flagship Kuala Lumpur-London route to 11 times weekly and will return to full double daily service from July 1.

On the same day, the national carrier will be reinstating scheduled commercial services to India, namely New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, after close to 24 months’ suspension due to border closure between the two countries.

Also starting April 1, Malaysia Airlines will increase capacity to Bangkok from seven times weekly to 14 times weekly and to Phuket from once a week to three times a week. This comes after Thailand recently relaxed entry requirements for fully vaccinated international travellers.

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines has restarted flying to Bali, Indonesia, beginning March 11, with a once-a-week flight.

Fully vaccinated customers travelling to Singapore can continue to enjoy the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme from Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Meanwhile, the recently reinstated flights to Australia will see an increase from five times weekly to seven times weekly to Sydney and from two times weekly to five times weekly to Perth following steady demand for travel in the Australasia region.

In anticipation of increased passenger volume, Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounge at the satellite building in KL International Airport will reopen on April 1. Customers can expect the reimplementation of buffet-style servings, and indulge in a diverse range of local and western delicacies prior to their flight.

All the airline’s lounges follow stringent health and safety measures, mandatory use of face masks and disposable gloves at the buffet area and regular sanitisation of common areas.

Malaysia Airlines said it is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travel for passengers through its #FlyConfidently campaign. Malaysia Airlines received a seven-star rating for its extensive Covid-19 health and safety measures from AirlineRatings and is a Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia member.

Passengers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries and are advised to perform online or mobile check-in to reduce interaction and avoid queues at the airport.