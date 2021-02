EARLIER today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin unveiled the MyDigital initiative which will complement the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Under the plan, Malaysia’s digital economy is expected to contribute 22.6% to the GDP and also provide 500,000 job opportunities in the digital economy.

Muhyiddin pointed out the initiatives serve as a catalyst for 5,000 start-ups to begin their operations in the next five years and also attract RM70 billion in new investments in thedigital sector, from within and outside the country.

In addition, the government has set its sights on a 30% increase in the economic sector productivity by 2030 through MyDigital.

Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) managing director and CEO Imri Mokhtar:

It is a holistic approach encompassing digital connectivity (fibre and 5G), digital infrastructure (cloud and cybersecurity) as well as digital skillsets and talents, towards making life and business easier for Malaysians as a connected nation. TM is ready and excited to play a significant part in this accelerated journey.

We reiterate TM’s support of MyDigital – Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and other government’s digital and stimulus plans, towards accelerating the socio-economic recovery at this most critical time. We believe such public and private collaboration will propel our country today and tomorrow, towards a full-fledged Digital Malaysia by 2030 – a more digital society, digital business and digital government.

We laud the bold approach and formation of the 5G SPV that will allow us more focus in rapidly bringing next generation services to our multi-segment customers served by our customer units, unifi and TM One. TM will be able to accelerate its convergence offerings to our growing 2.7 million home customers and 400,000 SMEs including micro businesses. For our growing 11,000 enterprise and public sector customers, bringing next generation and IOT solutions to industry verticals like healthcare, education, oil & gas, financial institutions, to name a few. TM is also primed to support the 5G SPV with its 570,000km fibre network nationwide to enable fast and cost effective rollout of the 5G infrastructure.

Enabling the digital transformation journey of enterprises and public sector with TM’s comprehensive suite of smart solutions covering connectivity, cloud, data centres and cybersecurity.

TM is the only home-based cloud operator awarded the cloud service provider as announced by the Prime Minister today. TM has established itself as a leading end-to-end cloud and data centre service provider that provides data residency, locality and sovereignty in Malaysia – serving both, our public sector and enterprise customers. TM currently has seven data centres with four of them rated as Tier III that provide world class cloud services, artificial intelligence and advanced cybersecurity.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff:

MyDigital aims to provide a clear roadmap for the digital transformation of Malaysia in its pursuit of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to achieve social well-being, environmental sustainability and equitable economic development for the country. The blueprint advocates a human-centric approach centred on using technologies responsibly, preserving human values and cultural heritage.

The digital economy is expected to continue its significant contribution to the country this year, based on an estimated 20% contribution to the GDP in 2020 by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, following a forecast of 6.7% economic growth for 2021 by the World Bank. MDEC, with the full support of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, will continue to lead the digital economy forward; centred on ensuring shared prosperity for the many and towards realising Malaysia 5.0.

This is focused on our three strategic thrusts – empowering digitally skilled Malaysians, accelerating digitally-powered businesses and attracting digital investments. MDEC is committed to rolling out key digital initiatives announced in Budget 2021 to ensure our society can fully leverage and benefit from 4IR technologies and establish Malaysia as the heart of digital Asean.

Our vision of Malaysia 5.0 complements the holistic MyDigital blueprint, encouraging the creation of a society deeply integrated with technology, governed by inclusive and equitable “eco-environmental” principles and practices.

I believe Malaysia has got what it takes and we at MDEC will give what we have got to ensure that together, we will make the MyDigital the only way forward towards realising a shared future of prosperity for all Malaysians in line with the vision of Malaysia 5.0.

Pertama Digital Bhd executive director Sabri Ab Rahman:

While it is important that the government acknowledges the importance of driving economic growth and the nation’s competitiveness in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the next crucial step is for immediate solutions to be brought forward via innovative people-private-public partnerships.

A significant portion of the blueprint is in sync with Pertama Digital’s business plans. The company currently owns and operates eJamin - a digital bail payment solution used in all criminal courts throughout Malaysia, as well as MyPay - a mobile application for secure, easy and fast check-and-pay transactions with government agencies.

With the support of the public agencies, Pertama Digital intends to loop all government digital initiatives into its plan moving forward and take position as a strong advocate to implement the action plans as entailed in the MyDigital blueprint.

We will be relevant to national objectives as long as we can propose innovative yet risk-managed solutions to the market, coupled with strong executive capabilities. There are people with limited digital skills who will face challenges plugging into the new digital economy, and Pertama Digital’s main objective has always been to identify and help this segment of the community.