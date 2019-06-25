Malaysian economy to see better growth for August-October period

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to show a better performance in August to October 2019, according to the Department of Statistics.

“This is supported by a stronger Leading Index (LI) which monitors the economic direction in advance,” said chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

“A 2.6% surge in monthly change of LI to attain 120.0 points in April 2019 from 117.0 points in March 2019 was mainly underpinned by the increase in real imports of semi conductors (0.8%) and real imports of other basic precious & other non-ferrous metals (0.7%),” he added.

The annual change of LI also improved further to 0.4% in the reference month.

Uzir said the current economic situation measured by the Coincident Index (CI) augmented 0.4% in April 2019.

“Industrial Production Index and real contributions to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) were the significant contributors to the increase with a growth of 0.2%, respectively.”

The annual change of CI rose 2.7% in April 2019.