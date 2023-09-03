Malaysian Recycling Alliance appoints CEO

PETALING JAYA:: The Malaysian Recycling Alliance (Marea) has appointed Roberto Benetello as CEO effective March 6, following the retirement of general manager, Pauline Goh.

Prior to joining Marea, Benetello was the executive director of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Malaysia, a Global Network partner of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Over 25 years of experience in business management, coupled with his recent focus on corporate sustainability, have enabled him to play a pivotal role in assisting businesses to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world by offering tools, methodologies, training and capacity-building to support the integration of sustainability into corporate strategy and operations.

Over the course of his career, Benetello has held various senior general management positions in the private sector, working for Fortune 500 companies and startups across the world in countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Malaysia.