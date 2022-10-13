Malaysian unit of Germany’s Wilo aims to pump up exports

SERI KEMBANGAN: Wilo Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian unit of German pump manufacturer Wilo Group, aims to increase sales contribution from export markets to 40% in the next two years, managing director Vignesh Nathan said.

He said Malaysia is currently the company’s biggest market in Southeast Asia, accounting for 70% of its sales with the remaining 30% coming from the export markets.

“We have been exporting into Australia, New Zealand as well as the Southeast Asian market,” he told Bernama after the launch of Wilo Malaysia’s assembly plant at the Balakong Industrial Park today.

Also present at the event was German ambassador to Malaysia Dr Peter Blomeyer.

Vignesh said the Malaysian office was set up much earlier in 2011 to provide trading and customer service support and training through its distributors.

He said that after seeing the potential in the Southeast Asian market amid its huge population and strategic importance, Wilo Group put its investment in the country with the assembly plant.

“We saw it as a strategic move for the company,” he said.

Vignesh said the facility assembles pump sets and water systems with various service solutions that support and move water in an intelligent, efficient manner across four market segments, namely, building services, water management and industrial.

Meanwhile, he said the current ringgit volatility has little impact on the company as the bulk of the products are distributed in the Malaysian market and most products and parts are locally produced.

“Our pumps are coming from Germany, India and China but most of added supply and accessories are locally sourced out,” he said.

In a statement, Wilo Group senior vice-president sales region emerging markets Jens Dallendorfer said Wilo Group’s business plans would see the localisation of three to six major group products being manufactured in Malaysia over the short-term.

“And in the long term, we would see this assembly plant being located into a full-blown and smart manufacturing facility, similar to all our plants located in Dortmund, Germany as well as China, South Korea and India,” he added.

Wilo Group is one of the world’s leading providers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector.

The 680 sq m assembly plant in Malaysia is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia under Wilo Group. – Bernama