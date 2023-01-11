MAM targets RM100m AUM in next 12 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM) aims for RM100 million assets under management (AUM) in the next 12 months with the launch of its shariah-compliant artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Hyper Customised Discretionary Portfolio Mandate (DPM), catered for high net-worth investors in Malaysia.

It was launched in collaboration with investment advisory and technology company Arabesque AI, and the partnership empowers investors access to Arabesque AI’s cutting-edge technology platform.

In addition, the platform enables asset managers and investment professionals to craft hyper-customised shariah compliant portfolios, personalising them to each investor’s unique preferences and objectives at a faster speed, as well as portfolio monitoring and rebalancing.

MAM Malaysia CEO Ahmed Muzni said that initially, it is targeting to entice high net-worth investors from its existing pool as well as to onboard new clients.

“We are targetting high net worth for now but as we evolve, we want to go down the segment from high net worth to affluent .... but we hope to offer this to the masses in the future.

“We will try to raise at least RM100 million over the next 12 months. (In terms of minimum investment size), its RM5 million to start,” he told reporters during the press conference after the Hyper-Customised DPM launch today.

Commenting on a call from Bursa Malaysia for Malaysian Islamic banks to list on the exchange, he said that currently Maybank Islamic does not have any plans to list on the former as it is more focused on strengthening its Islamic bank franchise.

“We believe that through our offering of Islamic wealth management, it will create greater value for our customers as well ... beyond Malaysia. We have footprints in Singapore, Indonesia which is quite sizable and we have offices in Dubai and London. So, our focus is to broaden the Islamic banking franchise to deepen the offerings that we have, (continuing with this new platform), he added.

Meanwhile, Arabesque Group CEO Omar Selim said that the company believes in the convergence of sustainability and technology as the driving force for a more sustainable future.

“It’s no longer sufficient for investments to yield returns; we must scrutinise how they’re generated. Arabesque leads the sustainable finance revolution, leveraging AI, ESG data, and digital technology. In a world where investors prioritise societal impact and values, the true power of AI lies in crafting highly personalised portfolios down to the individual stock level.

“This values-driven shift reshapes finance for a more sustainable future. We are delighted to have pioneers like MAM Malaysia use our technology to deliver high-performing, customised portfolios aligned with individual values, forging a future where finance is both profitable and purposeful,” he added.

Arabesque AI combines proprietary AI-driven alpha assessment with market-leading ESG data to deliver personalised and values-driven portfolios, at scale.