PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) is projecting export revenue to rebound to RM20.68 billion in 2020 after expected lower sales this year.

“From January to August this year, the industry recorded a total export of RM11.3 billion, 2.4% lower than the RM11.58 billion for the same period last year,“ Margma president Denis Low (pix) said at a media briefing this morning.

As such, the total export value for 2019 is expected to come in lower at around RM18.2 billion, lower than the association’s previous projection of RM19.88 billion.

However, he explained that as the monsoon season and year end holiday season arrive, the industry will export more and at a higher price in the months of November and December, due to the spike in year end demand and low inventory among buyers.

Meanwhile, Low said an increase in the cost of doing business as a result of a rise in natural gas prices and the cost of implementing stringent compliance measures would lead to a price increase in rubber gloves next year.

“There will probably be about a 10% increase in the price of gloves to between $1.50 - $2 per carton of gloves next year,“ he said.

This follows the challenging environment seen this year on the back of low rubber prices and the government’s policy to freeze the intake of foreign workers.