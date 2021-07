PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (​Margma) has again pleaded with the government to immediately allow the reinstatement of operations of all medical glove manufacturers in Selangor due to concerns expressed by healthcare sectors across the world.

Due to the implementation of the enhanced movement control order in Selangor, all medical glove manufacturers in the state were instructed to suspend production from last Saturday.

Selangor hosts 58% – the largest concentration – of glove producers that supply the products to the world.

Manufacturers were shocked by the development as gloves are regarded as an essential personal protective equipment item for the healthcare sector, Margma said.

Consequently, the association’s members have received messages of concern from their global buyers over the shutdown.

Margma assured the authorities that is members will adhere to all the workplace protocols prescribed by the Health Ministry.