Matrade aims to prepare 15,000 Malaysian companies for export in 2020

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) plans to engage 15,000 Malaysian companies in its export development and export promotion programmes next year.

The programmes are focused on creating more export champions in high-value sectors, utilisation of digital platforms, inclusiveness, tapping on current market trends and forging strategic collaborations.

It explained that the export development programmes are designed to develop strategic advantage with a particular focus on promoting the values of sustainability as stipulated in the sustainable development goals by the United Nations.

Matrade deputy CEO Sharimahton Mat Saleh (pix) said the agency will give more focus on promoting Malaysian companies involved in sustainability as part of its effort to make Malaysia a source for sustainable products and services.

“There is a growing trend among global retailers, distributors and sellers in sourcing products or services that emphasise on the well-being of the environment and society,” she said in a statement.

She added that as the national trade promotion agency, Matrade will empower Malaysian companies with the right knowledge and market intelligence to ensure they remain competitive against the backdrop of a very challenging global economy.

“Year 2020 will see Matrade doubling its efforts to create more business opportunities for Malaysian companies particularly small and medium enterprises and mid-tier companies,” she said.

Sharimahton said this will be done through strategic engagements with the public and private sectors in Malaysia and abroad to identify new export opportunities in both conventional and emerging sectors.

On the other hand, the agency’s export promotion programmes will include participation in international trade fairs and missions, as well as a business matching programme called the International Sourcing Programme.

Of the export promotion programmes, 58% will be held in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, in conjunction with Malaysia’s role as chairman of APEC in 2020.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said given the trade uncertainties from the trade war, Matrade has charted its programmes next year in line with APEC 2020 three priority areas namely regional economic integration, inclusivity & technology and sustainability.

“This is to ensure that Malaysian companies especially exporters get full benefits of APEC through all its member economies,” he said.

Matrade’s export promotion programmes next year will be focused on Malaysia’s key export sectors such as services, building materials, aerospace & maritime, food & beverages, oil & gas, lifestyle, medical & pharmaceutical, among others.