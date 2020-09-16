Matrade appoints Mahmud Abbas, Irmohizam Ibrahim as members of its board

KUALA LUMPUR:The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has appointed Datuk Mahmud Abbas and Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim as members of its board, effective Sept 1, 2020.

Matrade said Mahmud, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in building from Brighton University, is the chairman of Halal Development Corporation (HDC), and has over 30 years of corporate experience, particularly in the property industry.

“He was the chief executive of Knowledge Economic City (KEC) a public listed property development company in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and was also the managing director of Central Spectrum Sdn Bhd for seven years, before being appointed to KEC,” it said.

Irmohizam is the executive director of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur and currently serves as an adviser to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries and is a board member of Universiti Teknologi Mara.

Irmohizam and holds a Doctorate (PhD) of Philosophy in Education (Adult and Professional Development) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“On behalf of the board of Matrade, we are delighted to welcome the appointments.

“Together, they bring a wealth of diverse experiences and knowledge as Matradecontinues to explore new ways to assist Malaysian exporters and enhance exports particularly during this challenging time,” said chairman Tan Sri Dr Halim Mohammad, in a statement today. – Bernama