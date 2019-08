KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s halal export to Japan is poised to increase this year against RM2.5 billion recorded last year, on the back of the growing halal tourism and preparation ahead of Tokyo Olympic 2020.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latif Wan Musa said the Digital Trade Halal Value Chain for Tokyo Olympics 2020 initiative launched today would also help to spur the halal export figures.

The initiative aims to promote Malaysia’s exports to Japan by leveraging on the potential of high demand for halal products and services from approximately eight million Muslim expected to visit Japan for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“Given Malaysia’s close relationship with Japan and strong credibility of Malaysian halal products and services due to Islamic Development Malaysia Department’s (Jakim) halal certification, we are confident Malaysia has a stronger position to become the main provider for halal products and services during Tokyo Olympic 2020,” he told press conference after the launch of the initiative today.

Ministry of International Trade and Industry Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali officiated the launch.

Elaborating further, Wan Latif said Japan had indicated its interest to source for halal products and services to accommodate Muslim tourists and athletes during the major sporting event.

“There is a potential of more than 140 million meals required at the Olympic Athlete Village and approximately 720 minion halal meals to be prepared during the event,“ he said.

He added the initiative would enhance key ecosystem areas such as logistics, data analytics, retail, certification, food distributions as well as tourism.

The initiative also saw the establishment of Malaysia Halal Export and Promotion Committee comprising representatives from the public and private sectors.

The Matrade-led committee is tasked to develop a strategic roadmap to address both gaps and opportunities for Malaysian exporters to supply halal products and services for Tokyo Olympics 2020. -Bernama