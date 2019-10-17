Matrade hopes India will not proceed with restricting imports from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) hopes the Indian government will not proceed with restricting the imports of Malaysian products including palm oil, said its chief executive officer, Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa.

“This is something that we don’t want to happen, not only between Malaysia and India, but between Malaysia and any other countries on that matter.

“Once protectionism and trade war takes place, which is what happening today, it’s not healthy to the trade growth globally because when there is trade war between two countries, we are equally affected,” he told reporters after a briefing on MATRADE’s National Export Day 2019 today.

Previously, it was reported that India was considering restricting imports of some products from Malaysia, including palm oil, after Putrajaya criticised New Delhi for the latter’s actions in Kashmir.

Wan Latiff said at present, no decision has been officially made by the Indian government and Malaysia, especially the Ministry of Primary Industries, is currently monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, NED 2019 which will take place at Menara MATRADE here on Oct 24 from 8 am-5 pm, is an effort by the agency to mobilise Malaysian exporter community to further grow their global footprint amidst an increasingly challenging economic landscape.

Themed ‘Sustainability and Inclusiveness’, NED 2019 is expected to draw over 1,000 participants including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Mid-Tier companies and government-linked companies from all industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, construction, logistics and electrical and electronics.

He said the programme was developed to encompass various key issues that would be relevant to the Malaysian export community including those related to global trade friction, transforming local champions to global leaders, governance and sustainability.

“Our aim is clear and simple, we want as many Malaysian companies to get access to this event to not only secure insights but also be energised and motivated to kick-start their venture in exporting, as well as to provide guidance to existing exporters so they can grow further.

“This is crucial to ensure Malaysia will have a sufficient and strong pool of exporters to help our nation maintains its positive trade performance,” he added.

In addition, Wan Latiff said NED 2019 was part of MATRADE’s Corporate Shared Values initiative called Sustainability Action Values for Exporters and the corporation will be taking a leadership role in championing the adoption of sustainable practices among Malaysian companies based on United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Through this (NED), Malaysian companies will have the opportunity to engage with their respective industry players as well as with MATRADE officers to seek clarification on the agency’s facilitation, consulted by officers who have served as trade commissioners (TCs) overseas and how they can leverage on the export incentives announced during the recent 2020 Budget.

“The speakers who will feature in the programme include Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking, Chinese University of Hong Kong professor Lim Chin Leng, and co-founder of Ficus Venture Capital Sdn Bhd Rina Neoh, while the MATRADE’s former TCs are those who were based in Almaty, Ho Chi Minh City, Yangon, Chengdu, Rotterdam, Seoul and Tokyo,” he added. -- Bernama