KUALA LUMPUR: Revised export figures showed that Malaysia’s export for 2018 has hit the RM1 trillion mark, according to Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) CEO Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa.

“The goal for this year is to maintain exports at RM1 trillion and we still have four months to go to achieve that,” said Wan Latiff at the launch of Martrade’s Corporate Shared Values programme today.

The latest trade statistics indicated that Malaysia’s exports fell 0.8% year-on-year in August 2019 to RM81.4 billion, while the exports for the January to August period fell by 0.4%.

On the decline in export performance, Wan Latiff explained that Malaysia is not spared from the US-China trade war as it impacts the entire global economy.

This reflects the downward revision on the global trade growth by the World Trade Organisation to 1.2% earlier this month from a projected growth of 2.6% in April 2019.