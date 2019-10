KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has lined up 557 programmes and activities for 2020, focusing on developing export capacity and strengthening Malaysia’s presence in export markets.

Its chairman Tan Sri Dr Halim Mohammad said MATRADE will continue leveraging on e-commerce and promoting high-value sectors such as aerospace, maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO), electrical & electronics, oil & gas, construction, healthcare and professional services.

Halim said in the first half of 2019, MATRADE executed 468 programmes and activities, including 52 trade promotion and 416 exporters development programmes.

He encouraged Malaysian companies to participate in and leverage the numerous programmes organised by MATRADE to tap the export markets.

“After 26 years in operation, MATRADE has evolved into a dynamic and well-known trade promotion organisation.

“Many of our trade promotional programmes have given small and medium entreprises (SMEs) good exposure globally,“ he said in his speech during the National Export Day 2019 (NED 2019) celebrations here today.

Halim said the SMEs’ contribution to exports is expected to rise from 17.5 per cent in 2018 to 30 per cent in 2030.

“We have also supported the development of SMEs via various programmes and financial assistance including Market Development Grant, Services Export Fund and e-Trade.

“Moreover, our extensive global network of 46 MATRADE overseas offices provides the local market support and intelligence for our SMEs to expand abroad,“ he added.

NED 2019, launched by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, is themed “Sustainability and Inclusiveness” with the objective of boosting Malaysian companies’ participation in the export market.

The one-day event was attended by more than 1,000 local companies comprising micro-enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and mid-tier companies.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said NED 2019 aims to assist companies in various industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, chemicals, construction, logistics and electrical & electronics, among others.

“The good response shown towards the NED indicates a strong interest among our companies to continue their export business despite various global issues such as the US-China trade war,“ Wan Latiff said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MATRADE and Permodalan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) was also sealed at the event. The MoU includes cooperation between the two parties to internationalise Bumiputera entrepreneurs through an initiative called Glory 25.

Through the initiative, MATRADE and PUNB will be sharing resources to provide market access, financial support and capacity building to selected entrepreneurs. -- Bernama