Matrade to match O&G firms with foreign buyers

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will be matching more than 40 Malaysian companies in the oil and gas (O&G) sector with foreign buyers through its signature programme, International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

It said in a statement that the move is an effort to strengthen the inclusion of Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world’s global supply chain.

The INSP will be held in conjunction with the 17th Asian Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Engineering Exhibition 2019, which is taking place on June 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Matrade said it will bring together 10 foreign companies from Vietnam, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, the Netherlands, the US and Nigeria to the event.

The business meeting sessions serve as a cost-effective catalyst for Malaysian companies to connect and explore trade opportunities through one-on-one pre-arranged business meetings with high-quality buyers sourced from Matrade’s global offices buyers database.

“Matrade has more than two decades of experience in coordinating effective business matching for Malaysian business with foreign buyers. The last time Matrade organised the INSP at OGA was in 2015. During the event, sales of RM182.60 million (US$44.77 million) was recorded. We hope the participation this year will generate good results for the Malaysian companies,” said Matrade director of oil & gas, chemical and energy section Jai Shankar.

“This initiative will further improve market access for Malaysian oil & gas service providers amid the current challenging economic landscape in this industry. This effort has been receiving good feedback from Malaysian companies as they get to meet potential buyers from multiple countries under one roof in Kuala Lumpur. This saves their travelling cost,” he added.