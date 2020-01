PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has imposed financial penalties on AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd amounting to RM2 million each for extra charges collected between August 10 and September 11, 2019.

Mavcom said in a statement that the two airlines’ move to charge credit card, debit card and online banking processing fees separate from their base fares was in contravention of the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC).

“This is the second time AirAsia and AirAsia X have been found not in compliance with this MACPC requirement.”

Mavcom had in September 2019 imposed a financial penalties of RM200,000 each for AirAsia’s and AirAsia X’s first contravention of subparagraph 3(2) of the MACPC.

“As both AirAsia and AirAsia X have been found to contravene subparagraph 3(2) of the MACPC again, even after the imposition of financial penalty for their first non-compliance, Mavcom has decided to impose both airlines a penalty of RM2 million, being ten times the financial penalty imposed in September 2019.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) subsidiary, Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd was penalised RM856,875 due to its failure to meet targets set by the commission in its Airports Quality of Service Framework during the second quarter of 2019.

It stated that the framework, which came into effect at both KLIA and klia2 on September 1, 2018, was introduced to ensure that airport operators provide consumers good standards of infrastructure and services at airports.