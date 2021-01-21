Maxis says 2020 targets for Jendela delivered, initiatives for this year well under way

PETALING JAYA: Maxis said it has delivered all of its own 2020 targets for Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela), accelerating capacity with upgrades of more than 35% of the total upgrades of 16,367 sites by the industry.

According to a statement, it has built more than 150 new sites and completed upgrades at more than 5,500 sites in key market centres in both Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak in continuing its commitment to strengthen 4G network coverage. At the same time, it continues to expand its fibre footprint with more than 6,500 premises passed in 2020.

In line with its ambition to become Malaysia’s leading converged solutions provider, Maxis has commitments in both mobile and fixed rollouts for Jendela. Meanwhile, it is also leveraging its mobile, fibre, WiFi and satellite communication capabilities to bring a better network experience to highly remote locations.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut (pix) said the Covid-19 pandemic has levelled the field for people from all walks of life and this has brought digitalisation to new levels, as Malaysians began to fully leverage and experience technology in the true sense – from personal life, to learning, in businesses big and small, and running the economy.

“We continue to invest significantly in our network to support the increasingly sophisticated digital lifestyles of everyone. Maxis’ vision is to build the best network for the nation, driven by our purpose to bring together the best of technologies,” he said in a statement.

For the months ahead in 2021, Maxis will remain focused on optimising its network in anticipation of the continuing surge in internet traffic. 4G coverage expansion is also being accelerated to rural and underserved areas as part of the USP projects, while strengthening quality of experience in urban, residential and industrial areas with upgrades to mobile sites in several states including Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

Concurrently, Maxis will be rolling out fibre in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Malacca, Penang and Johor, with greater focus on rural and remote locations, while collaborating with access providers to connect even more premises in the country. To provide further support and awareness to its customers, Maxis will also be amplifying its communications on 3G sunsetting scheduled for end 2021, including 4G device campaigns.