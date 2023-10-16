Maybank, BNP Paribas asset management arms roll out MAMG Green Tigers Fund

PETALING JAYA: Maybank Asset Management (MAM), fully owned by Maybank Asset Management Group (MAMG), in collaboration with BNP Paribas Asset Management, expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) product offerings with the launch of the MAMG Green Tigers Fund, a Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) fund under the Securities Commission Malaysia’s guidelines.

The MAMG Green Tigers Fund is a feeder fund that aims to achieve capital growth by investing in the BNP Paribas Funds Green Tigers.

BNP Paribas Funds Green Tigers seeks sustainable returns over the longer term by investing in fast-growing and innovative Asia-Pacific companies providing disruptive environmental solutions.

MAM CEO Ahmed Muzni Mohamed said, “We had a great collaboration with BNP Paribas Asset Management last year with the launch of MAMG Global Environment Fund, and we are happy to add the MAMG Green Tigers Fund to our suite of ESG/Sustainable and Responsible Investment funds.”

This fund, he added, comes at a critical but opportune moment in Asia as rapid urbanisation, constrained resources, supportive government sustainability policies and demand for industrial efficiencies are driving support for sustained investment in the Asian environmental market.

With MAMG Green Tigers Fund, he said, local investors can gain exposure to six environment market-themed equities, generate sustainable and reliable returns while adhering to ESG regulations.

Furthermore, the fund is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which are clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; and responsible consumption and production.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Malaysia CEO Daniel Choong said the future is being shaped by powerful long-term trends and half of the world’s gross domestic product is dependent on precious natural resources, and this is exacerbated by the consumption rate which is 1.75 times faster than Earth’s ability to regenerate itself.

“Moreover, global population growth and rising income have resulted in an urgent need to restore damaged ecosystems. These challenges bring out significant investment opportunities in Asia-Pacific environmental thematic markets,” he added.

The financial sector, Choong said, has a critical role to play in creating a positive environmental impact and it is proud to have jointly launched MAMG Green Tigers Fund with Maybank Asset Management.

“This fund aims to take advantage of resources targeted at long-term growth through investments in Asia-Pacific companies that are focused on designing cutting-edge solutions within the environmental markets including renewable energy, circular economy, and sustainable food and agriculture.

“We are glad to bring our innovative thematic solutions to a reputable player like Maybank Asset Management, while meeting investor requirements for financial returns combined with a positive environmental impact,” he said.

MAMG Green Tigers Fund seeks to gain exposure to the full spectrum of opportunities within Asian equities, focusing predominantly on fast-growing and disruptive companies providing environmental solutions, via BNP Paribas Funds Green Tigers.

The MAMG fund, which will invest a minimum of 90% of its net asset value in BNP Paribas Funds Green Tiger, is suitable for investors who seek potential medium- to long-term capital appreciation and are willing to tolerate the associated risks.

The base currency of the fund is in US dollar and is offered in five currency classes – USD Class, MYR Class, MYR-Hedged Class, AUD-Hedged Class and SGD-Hedged Class. The minimum investment amount is US$1,000 for USD Class, RM1,000 for MYR and MYR-Hedged Class, A$1,000 for AUD-Hedged Class and S$1,000 for SGD-Hedged Class.