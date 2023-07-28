Maybank commits RM1.6 mln to enhance capabilities in ESG research

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Group is committing RM1.6 million over two years to enhance the capabilities of its analysts for its Enhanced Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Research.

The initiative is expected to provide actionable ESG insights for ideating energy transition and decarbonisation solutions; supporting the government’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Low Carbon Aspirations 2050.

The Enhanced ESG Research was launched at the Invest Malaysia KL, Special Series | Launch of the National Energy Transition Roadmap, Part 1: Flagship Catalyst Projects and Initiatives event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

In a statement, Maybank president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said the NETR would expedite demand for clean energy sources and financing for new infrastructure, technologies and decarbonising energy-intensive industries.

“Given our extensive on-the-ground research, we are strategically placed to become the go-to partner in our clients’ net zero transition journey.

“Our aspiration is to become a key player in the carbon ecosystem and contribute to a sustainable future for Malaysia and Asean,” he said.

Through the initiative, ESG analysis would be elevated and integrated into financial analysis to evaluate the impact of material ESG factors on a company’s risks and opportunities including its revenue, costs and enterprise value.

It will also include impact analysis on the adequacy of sustainability targets, alignment with industry standards and game-changing actions.

Khairussaleh added that investors would be better equipped to evaluate the adequacy of ESG initiatives by companies, as well as transition opportunities and risks with more granular analysis.

This should raise investors’ confidence in investing in Asean, which Maybank considers to be a safe harbour in uncertain times, he said.

As a pioneer of ESG research for equities, Maybank has been recognised by the industry for its in-depth analysis of companies and renewable energy progress in Asean.

It is one of the first banks in the region to establish an ESG research team, publish dedicated ESG research, and establish its own proprietary ESG rating and scoring.

As of June 30, 2023, the group said all of the companies under its research coverage have ESG tearsheet analysis of E, S and G issues, and 60 per cent have been rated and scored for ESG according to Maybank’s methodology.-Bernama