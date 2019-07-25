Maybank launches premier banking services in Philippines

PETALING JAYA: Maybank has launched Maybank Premier, its premier banking services in the Philippines with the opening of its first Premier Centre in Makati City.

The bank has also partnered with VISA to introduce the Maybank VISA Infinite Credit Card to provide its premier clients in the Philippines.

“This is in line with the bank’s focus to continue to develop our group wealth management (GWM) franchise to capitalise on the region’s growth trajectory, and the Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asean with a burgeoning middle class,” said Maybank group CEO of community financial services Datuk John Chong in a statement today.

He said Maybank’s GWM business grew 10.6% in investment asset under management to RM24.6 billion in 2018 with an 18.3% rise in customer base to over 780,000. It is targeting a double-digit growth this year.

Maybank Premier is a personalised banking service focused on delivering wealth advisory and solutions, personalised approach and lifestyle privileges for high net worth individuals.