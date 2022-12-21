MEF hopes foreign workers OCS to remain under MOHR

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has proposed that the recruitment and management of foreign workers including foreign domestic workers remain under the Ministry of Human Resources (MoHR) to ensure business efficacy.

The process of bringing in new foreign workers to Malaysia was revamped in April 2022 with MoHR spearheading the management of the One Channel System (OCS), it said.

“The MoHR is in better position to do all the required approvals instead of cross ministry involvement, which wastes too much time on bureaucracy and add costs.

“MEF believes that the MoHR being the custodian of labour working with employers and unions should be the one-stop ministry to manage the OCS,“ president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said in a statement on Dec 20.

He said, under their tripartism principles, employers and employees as well as their trade unions have organised many meetings with the ministry to discuss labour policies and resolve human resources matters.

Hence, the MoHR officials from the Labour Department, Manpower Department, Skills Development Department, and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health are well aware of the situation on the ground,“ he added. - Bernama